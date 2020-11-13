Pima County COVID-19 cases reach highest levels since June

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Health Department officials say coronavirus cases are spiking.

According to the department, more than 2,000 cases were reported since the first week of November, Last week, 75 people were hospitalized with the virus -- the largest one-week total since the summer. The first week of November saw the same level of cases during early June 2020.

“We are very concerned, especially with holidays like Thanksgiving upon us,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director, in a statement. “This is starting to look like the beginning of the huge spike that we saw over the summer. ... We anticipated that we would see an increase after Halloween and the political events leading up to the elections. We cannot relax on taking steps as a community. We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of the disease before we see more increases in transmission,” said Cullen.

Cullen said people need to be more conscious to keep the virus at bay.

“We need people to take the extra steps that we know can help slow the spread of the virus,” she said. “We will continue to struggle to keep people healthy and out of the hospital if we can’t get these numbers down.”

The department recommends wearing masks anytime you're around people you don't live with, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, staying six feet apart from others and protecting vulnerable people.