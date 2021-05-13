Pima County Board of Supervisors to consider revising mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency meeting Friday in which they'll consider revising the current mask mandate.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry requested the item be added to the meeting agenda in a memo Thursday afternoon.

The news comes as the CDC revised its guidance on face coverings for those fully vaccinated Thursday afternoon. The public health agency says individuals who are fully vaccinated can forgo masks in most settings.

As for unvaccinated people, the CDC says they remain at risk of falling ill with COVID-19 or spreading the virus to others.

The county's current mask rules are laid out in a resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 4, 2020. It requires everyone in a public place to wear face coverings where they cannot maintain a continuous distance of six feet from others.

According to the county's website, the Board of Supervisors will repeal the mask mandate when:

The progress report indicates that case counts have fallen below 10/100,000 for two consecutive weeks; and

The community vaccination rate is 75 percent or above (Using 2020 Census estimates, the total eligible population for vaccination is 842,000. If we vaccinated 75 percent of the total eligible, that's 632,000 people who need to get the vaccine).

The emergency meeting of the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. Click here to watch it live and see the schedule for future meetings.