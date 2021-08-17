Pima County begins offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for immunocompromised people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County has started to offer the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for some immunocompromised people.

On Aug. 13, the CDC recommended the booster shot for moderately or severely immunocompromised people.

The additional dose should be the same vaccine as the primary doses, but if it's not available the other brand can be used. The third dose should be at least 28 days after the second dose.

Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have had their second dose at least 28 days ago can get an additional dose at these clinics:

Theresa Lee Public Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court, Monday, Tuesday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Wednesday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

North Clinic, 3550 N 1st Ave. Monday: 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite E. Monday, Thursday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday: 8 a.m. to noon Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd. Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Walter Rogers Clinic, 175 W. Irvington Rd. Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

A mobile pop-up vaccination site. For locations click here.

Those who can't get to a clinic can request a shot online at (520) 222-0119.

The boosters are also available at locations such as pharmacies.

Pfizer vaccines are available for those ages 12 and up. Moderna is approved for people 18 and up.

