Phoenix firefighter is department's first COVID-19 death

Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 07, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A longtime Phoenix firefighter has died from complications of COVID-19, marking the first time the city has lost a firefighter to the pandemic.

The Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement that Miguel Angulo, a firefighter-paramedic, died Monday after a “long and courageous” battle with the virus. Angulo was a 15-year veteran of the department and had worked mostly at a fire station in the city’s Maryvale area, a largely Latino neighborhood.

The department did not say whether Angulo was vaccinated for the virus or if he caught it on the job. He was described as a devoted public servant with a big personality and big heart. Information on services was not immediately available.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

