Phoenix dispensary told to stop selling virus 'stabilizer'

Posted: 11:41 AM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 14:41:06-04
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top prosecutor has ordered a Phoenix dispensary to stop marketing its products as treatments for the coronavirus.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he sent a cease-and-desist letter to YiLo Superstore Dispensary on Friday over claims of having a “Coronav Immunization Stabilizer Tincture.”

Brnovich’s office had been alerted to promotional text messages as well as a website tying the product to the novel coronavirus. Brnovich said in a statement Monday that attempts to exploit consumers during a public health crisis will not be tolerated. Brnovich’s office says the Food and Drug Administration has not approved any vaccine to immunize against, prevent or treat COVID-19.

