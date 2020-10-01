PCHD: More than 500 people tested at downtown pop-up sites

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Pima County Health Department has tested hundreds of people in it’s downtown pop-up sites in just two weeks.

Spencer Graves with the Pima County Health Department attributes the success to two things: accessible and easy testing.

“Easily over 500 tests have been sampled at those sites,” Graves told KGUN9.

That’s since the after hours pop-up testing sites launched on September 17th. The health department will be testing for three more days.

“You can register ahead of time at doineedacovid19test.com or you can walk up and get registered as well. Again that’s for tonight Thursday October 1st 4th avenue and the next two night (October 2,3) on University from 7-10pm,” he said.

It’s a self administered nasal swab test, and you get your results in three to five days.

“Potentially going forward this could be reduced to 24-48 hours or if we go with rapid testing model it could be as little as 20 minutes,” he added.

Once the after hour pop-ups are gone, here’s where Graves says you can go to get tested.

“We still have our sites throughout the county. The Udall Center, the Kino Center and a couple others are popping up. We are starting testing for businesses in the downtown area in the couple weeks as well,” Graves told KGUN9.

He says they are doing this in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to be able to test often, test regular, so you can protect not only you but your family and friends and your coworkers you work with,” he told KGUN9.

Click here for more information on testing sites.