PCC COVID testing site to close Friday because of strong winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The COVID-19 testing site at the Pima Community College West Campus will be closed on Feb. 4 due to expected strong winds.

The wind could cause stability problems for tents, tables, chairs, barricades, and other equipment. Site authorities say high winds also kick up dust that could contaminate the tests themselves.

The testing vendor, eTrueNorth, will notify individuals and reschedule appointments.

The site is expected to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 5. with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indoor testing locations will remain open.

