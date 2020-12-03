Pandemic spike sparks emergency Pima County Supes meeting Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Friday.
Included on the agenda are multiple pandemic-related items. The board could adopt something related to the 10 p.m. curfew the Tucson City Council passed. It goes into action Friday.
The meeting will take place on the first floor of 130 W. Congress.
Those who want to attend need to adhere to these guidelines:
- Anyone entering the Hearing Room must undergo a wellness check and will not be admitted if their temperature is 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or are exhibiting COVID-19 or influenza-like symptoms.
- Individuals wishing to address the Board must complete a Speaker Card.
- Attendees must wear a face mask at all times while in the Board Hearing Room.
- Attendees must sanitize their hands before entering the Hearing Room.
- While in the Hearing Room, acceptable physical distancing must be maintained at all times (6 feet minimum).
- Access will be limited to accommodate recommended physical distancing.