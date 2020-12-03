Pandemic spike sparks emergency Pima County Supes meeting Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Board of Supervisors will hold an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Friday.

Included on the agenda are multiple pandemic-related items. The board could adopt something related to the 10 p.m. curfew the Tucson City Council passed. It goes into action Friday.

The meeting will take place on the first floor of 130 W. Congress.

Those who want to attend need to adhere to these guidelines: