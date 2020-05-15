Menu

Pandemic claims yet another retailer: J.C. Penney

Posted at 3:51 PM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 18:53:22-04

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

J.C. Penney said late Friday it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. It currently operates 850 stores and employs nearly 90,000 workers.

It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring. J.C. Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus and J.Crew in filing for bankruptcy reorganization.

Others are expected to follow. Still many experts are pessimistic about Penney’s long-term survival.

