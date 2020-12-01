Pac-12 postpones Colorado-Arizona men's basketball game

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pac-12 has postponed Wednesday's scheduled Colorado-Arizona men's basketball game.

“After consultation with Colorado, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Colorado at Arizona scheduled for Wednesday, December 2 has been postponed," the conference said in a statement. "This decision was made under the Pac-12’s basketball policy - Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to previously reported COVID-19 issues within the program and associated contact tracing protocols. The Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest."

"Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our men’s basketball student-athletes on the court competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 men’s basketball programs," the conference continued.

That makes two consecutive postponed games for Arizona, which has won its only game this season, against Grambling. Sunday's game against UTEP was also postponed. Arizona is slated to face Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

