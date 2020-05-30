Ozarks partygoer from Memorial Day weekend tests positive for COVID-19

A Boone County, Missouri resident who spent part of Memorial Day weekend at the Lake Ozarks hopping from bar to bar has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials notified the Camden County Health Department about the positive test this week.

The person who tested positive arrived at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday and started feeling ill on Sunday, leading health officials to believe the person “was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” the Camden County Health Department said in a release.

On Saturday, the individual was at Backwater Jack’s from 1 to 5 p.m., Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pools from 5:40 to 9 p.m. then briefly returned to Backwater Jack’s.

On Sunday, the individual went to Buffalo Wild Wings from 1 to 2 p.m., returned to Shady Gators from 2:30 until perhaps 7 p.m. and then taxied to a private residence.

Contact tracing is underway and Camden County hasn’t reported any new COVID-19 cases this week, though the incubation period of the virus is up to two weeks.

County health officials in St. Louis County and Johnson County, Kansas , issued travel advisories after viral video of people packed in the pool at Backwater Jack's last weekend emerged.

The owner of Backwater Jack's defended his decision to open despite failing to enforce social distancing recommendations, noting that he didn't break the law.