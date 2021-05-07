Over 3 million in Arizona have at least one vaccine dose

PHOENIX (AP) — The state is reporting that over 3 million people in Arizona, representing nearly 42% of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, over 2.4 million people, 36.2% of the state’s population, are fully vaccinated. Also Friday, the state reported 820 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 867,44 cases and 17,391 deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, going from 675.1 on April 21 to 710 on Wednesday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 16.7 to 8.9 during the same period.

