Oro Valley elementary school classroom shut down after employee tests positive for coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Oro Valley elementary school classroom has been closed down after a school employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Amphitheater Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Valenzuela, an employee at Copper Creek Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

Valenzuela said there was no indication that a transmission of the virus happened at the school, at 11620 N. Copper Spring Trail.

"The room where the employee worked has been closed and will be cleaned consistent with the health department guidelines," Valenzuela said in an email. "Everyone who could have been exposed has been notified."