Online grocery delivery service Instacart to add 300,000 full-service contractors

Posted: 6:53 PM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 21:53:34-04
Source: Facebook / Instacart
Instacart Now Offering Grocery Delivery in Tallahassee
On Monday, Instacart announced plans to bring on an additional 300,000 full-service shoppers across North America over the next three months to meet the increasing customer demand for online grocery delivery and pickup in the U.S. and Canada.

Given the continued customer demand we expect over the coming months, we’ll be bringing on an additional 300,000 full-service shoppers to support cities nationwide. As more people look for immediate, flexible earnings opportunities during this time, we hope that Instacart can be an additional source of income for those looking to earn while also delivering for the communities in which they live.
Apoorva Mehta, Instacart founder and CEO

Apoorva Mehta, the company's founder and CEO, said Instacart is also offering additional support and sick pay for shoppers who may be affected by COVID-19.

Additionally, any full-service or in-store shopper can receive up to 14 days of extended pay if you’re diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual mandatory isolation or quarantine.

To apply, visit the Instacart website .

