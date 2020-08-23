Menu

Old Tucson's Nightfall canceled for 2020

Nightfall at Old Tucson
Posted at 8:58 AM, Aug 23, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The show will not go on at one of Tucson's most popular Halloween events this year.

Nightfall has been canceled at Old Tucson this year due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Its organizers announced the news in a brief Facebook post, offering few details.

The month-long event was set to begin in October. Old Tucson -- the popular movie set and venue for western-style stunt shows -- has been temporarily closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nightfall's cancellation comes just a few days after El Tour de Tucson, one of the city's biggest events of the year, was postponed to April 2021.

