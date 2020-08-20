El Tour de Tucson postponed to April 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — Another major Tucson event is being pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

El Tour de Tucson, which was scheduled for November, is being postponed to Saturday, April 10, 2021, organizers announced in a news release Thursday morning.

The news release says the move comes out of an abundance of caution for participants, volunteers, staff and the community as a whole.

Participants will have the option to roll their registration over to the new date or defer to next year's El Tour de Tucson in November 2021.

Organizers are also planning virtual options for the bike race around its usual time this November.

The popular bike event draws thousands of cyclists to the Tucson area every year and is known as one of the premier races in the country.