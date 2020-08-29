Menu

Number of Navajo Nation deaths tied to COVID-19 reaches 500

Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-29 17:18:58-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials say the confirmation of a new death brings the number of fatalities from coronavirus to 500.

The Navajo Nation on Friday night reported the additional death as well as 14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,780.

But that includes 165 cases that occurred between early April and mid-August and were recently identified as COVID-19 related.

Navajo officials said 94,099 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 7,032 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation lifted its stay-at-home order on Aug. 16, but is asking residents to go out for emergencies or essentials.

