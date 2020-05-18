NJ barber creates shields on wheels to keep customers healthy

A barber forced to shut down his New Jersey shop developed a new tool to keep barbers and customers healthy as the coronavirus outbreak continues: barbershop shields on wheels.

Edwin Ramirez, who has owned 201 Stylez barbershop on Park Avenue in Union City for 15 years, was forced to close the doors back in March, with a reopen date nowhere in sight.

“I never thought it would be this crazy how it is right now,” Ramirez said. “The barbers have to feed their kids, pay their bills, got to pay the rent."

Ramirez said he wanted to help fellow barbers. It inspired him to create barbershop shields on wheels. He showed how it’s used Sunday, while cutting a relative’s hair inside the barbershop.

“This is one of the essential pieces I made thinking for the customer, you’re not on top of the client talking while you doing the haircut,” he said.

According to Ramirez, who is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, the concept came together at a carpentry shop that he also owns. He wanted to make both barbers and their customers feel safe during haircuts and shape-ups.

“At the end of the day everybody needs to get shaped up and cleaned up look good,” he said. “We have to get adapted to what’s coming up to fight this.”

He said barbers have been reaching out to him, trying to place orders. He’s also working on a concept for hair stylists.