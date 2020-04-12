Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

New data shows top three Arizona zip codes for COVID-19

Tucson zip code has highest incidence in the state
items.[0].image.alt
New data shows top three Arizona zip codes for COVID-19
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-12 19:15:49-04

Arizonans now know how many people who tested positive for COVID-19 live in their zip code.

A new database that shows the breakdown of race, zip codes, and hospitalizations came out on Sunday from top Arizona health officials.

The database shows cases of COVID-19 by zip code.

The top three zip codes in Arizona are:

85714 (Tucson), 64 cases

85382 (Peoria), 61 cases
85206 (Mesa), 53 cases

85257 (Scottsdale), 51 cases

86040 (Page), 51 cases

You can find your zip code here.

Along with zip codes, the state has released cases by race/ethnicity.

According to AZDHS:

19% of cases are White, Non-Hispanics

6% of cases are Native American
63% of cases though are unknown
As for deaths by race/ethnicity:
25% are White, Non-Hispanic
16% are Native American
and 48% are unknown

As for cases by zip code, almost all of Arizona is included except tribal land. AZDHS wrote on its website that shaded gray areas are pending per tribal approval.

The department also posted up-to-date hospital statuses, bed and resource availability on their website. You can find that information here.

As of Sunday, Arizona has 115 deaths, and 3,539 positive cases due to COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.