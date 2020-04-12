New data shows top three Arizona zip codes for COVID-19

Arizonans now know how many people who tested positive for COVID-19 live in their zip code.
A new database that shows the breakdown of race, zip codes, and hospitalizations came out on Sunday from top Arizona health officials.
The database shows cases of COVID-19 by zip code.
The top three zip codes in Arizona are:
85714 (Tucson), 64 cases
85382 (Peoria), 61 cases
85206 (Mesa), 53 cases
85257 (Scottsdale), 51 cases
86040 (Page), 51 cases
You can find your zip code here.
Along with zip codes, the state has released cases by race/ethnicity.
According to AZDHS:
19% of cases are White, Non-Hispanics
6% of cases are Native American
63% of cases though are unknown
As for deaths by race/ethnicity:
25% are White, Non-Hispanic
16% are Native American
and 48% are unknown
As for cases by zip code, almost all of Arizona is included except tribal land. AZDHS wrote on its website that shaded gray areas are pending per tribal approval.
The department also posted up-to-date hospital statuses, bed and resource availability on their website. You can find that information here.
As of Sunday, Arizona has 115 deaths, and 3,539 positive cases due to COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Just updated! Our #COVID19 website now includes race and ethnicity on confirmed cases, location of confirmed cases by zip code, ages & gender of related deaths, and number of hospital beds & ICU beds available. #Stayinformed: https://t.co/hwjPMoj0v0
— AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) April 12, 2020