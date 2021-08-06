Watch
New COVID-19 infections in Arizona surge past 2,800

Posted at 2:02 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 17:02:00-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is seeing another significant leap in new COVID-19 infections, with more than 2,800 reported.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations also continued to climb, with 1,309 patients.

On Friday, the state Department of Health Services dashboard showed 2,826 new confirmed cases and 42 deaths.

Public health experts say the highly transmissible delta variant is primarily what is driving surges in infections across the U.S.

The increase is fueling intense debate over Gov. Doug Ducey's ban on mask mandates.

Eight school districts so far have defied state law and enacted mask mandates.

Private Brophy College Preparatory, which counts Ducey's two sons as alumni, will require masks indoors when school starts next week.

