New assisted living for seniors with mild COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. - There’s a new place for older COVID victims to recover where they can still visit with family and friends.

Harmony House on Tucson’s far east side is designed for COVID victims aged 65 and older, who need care but don’t really need hospital care. Owner Brianna Henderson says she wanted to avoid one of the most distressing things for families---that hospital isolation requirements keep family members from visiting relatives even if their case of the coronavirus is mild.

“So I spent a lot of time and research on the location that I wanted so we're on almost a four acre ranch out our east Tucson, and the home has on, I would say about 50% of the rooms have the ability for the patients to just walk out onto a large patio, where they could social distance and visit with family”

Henderson says the Pima County Health Department has approved her assisted living facility. She can accommodate nine patients. Insurance should cover the cost except for co-pays on medication.

