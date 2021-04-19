Nearly 5K COVID vaccine appointments available at UArizona state site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Need a vaccination appointment? There are still appointments available at the state-run site in Tucson.

The University of Arizona state-run vaccine site has approximately 4,600 appointments available for individuals 16 and older, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Those appointments can be made online by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844-542-8201.

The ADHS says more appointments will be made available throughout the week with cancellations and no-shows at state sites.

Below are appointments available at each site, according to the AZHDS:



University of Arizona (Tucson): approximately 4,600

Yuma Civic Center (Yuma): approximately 2,300

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, closing Friday): approximately 2,000

Gila River Arena (Glendale, starting Friday): approximately 1,700

Arizona State University’s Desert Financial Arena (Tempe): approximately 100

Dexcom Drive-thru (Southeast Valley): approximately 7,800

WestWorld (Scottsdale): approximately 4,600

Northern Arizona University Fieldhouse (Flagstaff): approximately 5,000

At this time, 4.5 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to 2,736,235 individuals.

“Everyone who wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has the opportunity to do so simply by going online or dialing our toll-free help line,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “In addition to vaccine being available in other ways, including more and more pharmacies, using the highly efficient states sites serving Tucson, the Valley, Yuma, and Flagstaff is a convenient way to protect yourselves, your family, and your community.”

