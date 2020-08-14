Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo president: Schools should use online learning in fall

items.[0].image.alt
Villarreal, Phil
Jonathan Nez will be sworn in Tuesday as the next president on the country&#39;s largest Native American reservation.
Jonathan Nez Navajo President.JPG
Posted at 8:19 AM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 11:19:17-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is urging all schools on the tribe’s reservation to use online learning during the fall semester to help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Nez’s statement released Thursday night cited all public and private schools, including charter schools, schools operated by the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and those controlled by the tribe.

Over 9,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported on the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah..

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions