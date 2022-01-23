Navajo officials distribute masks and sanitizers in Shiprock

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have distributed masks and hand sanitizers in the community of Shiprock, New Mexico to help keep local residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile Saturday, tribal health officials reported 330 new cases and four more deaths on the vast reservation that covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

On Friday, the tribe had reported 500 new cases and two deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals since the pandemic began to 47,959 cases with 1,607 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez recently issued an executive order mandating all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot by Monday.