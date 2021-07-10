Watch
Navajo Nation's largest casino prepares to reopen to public

Posted at 4:54 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 19:54:16-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The largest of the Navajo Nation casinos is preparing to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Twin Arrows Resort Casino east of Flagstaff has been closed since March 2020.

Officials have planned a job fair Saturday ahead of the Monday reopening.

The casino will have limited hours and a 50% occupancy level for now.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez recently signed legislation that allows visitors to travel on the reservation, paving the way for the casino to reopen.

Casino patrons will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.

The tribe on Saturday reported 13 additional cases.

