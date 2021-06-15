Navajo Nation reports only 1 new COVID-19 case, no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting only one new COVID-19 case and no deaths. Tribal health officials said it only confirmed one case as of Monday night.

The total number of virus-related deaths on the Navajo Nation remains 1,340. The total number of reported cases stands at 30,927. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says the mask mandate will remain in place, especially as concern grows over virus variants.

More than half of residents on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah eligible to get vaccinated are fully vaccinated. Health facilities are offering vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment.

