Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation reports no new virus deaths for nearly a week

items.[0].image.alt
Navajo Nation Government website
Navajo Nation
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 21:12:42-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is nearing a week of reporting no additional deaths of the coronavirus.

Safety precautions remain on the vast reservation to help curb the spread of the virus, including a mask mandate and daily curfews.

The tribe on Friday reported no new deaths for the sixth consecutive day and 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The latest numbers brought the pandemic totals to 30,355 cases and 1,262 deaths.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.