Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 related deaths for 9th day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported finding no new COVID-19 related deaths for the ninth consecutive day.

The tribe on Monday reported four new confirmed coronavirus cases, but no additional deaths on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation’s pandemic case total to 30,371 with the death toll remaining at 1,262.

Tribal officials say nearly 16,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.

