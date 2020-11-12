Navajo Nation reports 98 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 98 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The latest figures released Wednesday night bring the total number of known cases to 12,818 with 596 known deaths. Tribal health officials say 134,358 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,828 have recovered.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health has warned residents of the “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in 34 communities on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend curfew beginning Friday night. Tribal officials already have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people.

