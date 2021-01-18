Menu

Navajo Nation reports 96 new cases, 4 COVID-19 deaths Sunday

Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-18 14:14:12-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials on the Navajo Nation reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Sunday. The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,383, including 919 deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says that with the holidays having passed, he is optimistic that the reservation has started to flatten its curve of positive cases.

He is hopeful that the administration of the vaccine will help flatten the curve even more. Nez says residents still need to remain vigilant and practice health safety measures like staying home. The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

