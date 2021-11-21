Navajo Nation reports 87 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 87 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe's total to 38,852 cases since the pandemic started and 1,522 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Pinon Health Center vaccination site Saturday to show his support for health care workers and families receiving the vaccines.

He and his wife Phefelia received their booster doses and their 6-year-old son Alexander also received his first vaccine dose at the event.

The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.