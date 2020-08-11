Navajo Nation reports 7 more COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported seven more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,315 and the known death toll to 473 as of Monday night.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 85,772 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,878 have recovered.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez pointed to the latest coronavirus figures as evidence that most Navajo Nation residents are complying with lockdown orders and the advice of medical experts.

The Navajo Nation recently changed its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour one.

The vast reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.