Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Posted at 5:43 PM, Oct 31, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 36,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,487. TThe Navajo Department of Health had reported 105 more COVID-19 cases Friday but no deaths for the 20th time in the past 30 days and then 77 cases and one death on Saturday.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the tribal health department issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

