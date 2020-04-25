Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation reports 6 deaths, 180 new COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Navajo Nation Government website
Vital resources being distributed to the Navajo Nation
Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-25 13:44:16-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting six new deaths and 180 new cases of COVID-19.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Friday the big increase in cases is partially due to increased testing.

The Navajo Department of Health says there are 1,540 known cases across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, and 58 people have died.

Tribal authorities are again enforcing a weekend curfew in effect from 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, and Nez says more stringent patrols are planned.

People caught violating the curfew face up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.