Navajo Nation reports 6 COVID deaths; 1st deaths in 9 days

Navajo Nation
Posted at 7:36 PM, Aug 09, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

It marked the first time in nine days that the tribe reported any coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the Navajo Nation's pandemic totals to 31,650 cases and 1,383 known deaths.

Based on cases from July 23 to Aug. 5, the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

