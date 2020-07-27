Menu

Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-27 14:27:54-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials report 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

The total number of people infected on the reservation now stands at 8,891 with 439 known deaths as of Sunday night. Tribal health officials said 77,156 people have undergone testing and 6,547 have recovered from the virus.

The latest weekend lockdown that includes the closure of businesses began after sunset Friday and ended early Monday morning. The tribe also has implemented daily and nighttime curfews. Residents of the vast reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have also been under a mandate to wear masks when out in public.

