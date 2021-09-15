Watch
Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Posted at 5:05 PM, Sep 14, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The tribe has seen 33,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,421 known deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Based on cases from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9, the Navajo Department of Health has issued an advisory for 35 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

