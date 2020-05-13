Menu

Navajo Nation reports 41 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 25, 2018 file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn't be welcome back for 45 days. Tribes across the country have closed casinos to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn't be welcome back for 45 days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 3:59 PM, May 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-13 18:59:33-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation’s health department is reporting 41 new cases of coronavirus and one more death on the vast reservation.

Tribal officials say there have been 3,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night with 103 known deaths. Most of the positive cases are in New Mexico’s McKinley County (867) and Arizona’s Apache County (846).

Tribal health officials say many of the people who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered or are in the process of recovering.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with the tribe implementing curfews to try to stop the spread of the disease among residents of its far-flung communities. The reservation extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

