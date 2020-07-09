Navajo Nation reports 40 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 40 more coronavirus cases and three additional known deaths.

Tribal Department of Health officials say 7,981 people on the vast reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have tested positive for COVID-19 with 382 known deaths as of Wednesday night. Health officials also say reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate 61,371 people have been tested and 5,693 have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

