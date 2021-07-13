Navajo Nation reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday but no additional deaths.

The figures released by the Navajo Department of Health bring the total number of cases on the reservation to 31,100 since the pandemic began.

The death toll remains at 1,361. Tribal health officials on Sunday had reported two new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.