Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,293 and the known death toll to 470 as of Saturday night.

Navajo Department of Health officials say 84,537 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,810 have recovered.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says his administration partnered Saturday with the Winslow Indian Health Care Center to distribute food and essential supplies to 571 families in the communities of Winslow, Leupp, and Dilkon to help keep people home and safe.

The Navajo Nation changed its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour weekend lockdown that began at 9 p.m. Saturday and will end at 5 a.m. Monday.