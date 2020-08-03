Menu

Navajo Nation reports 35 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death

NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 7:44 AM, Aug 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-03 10:44:24-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 35 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,103 and the known death toll to 461 as of Sunday night. Tribal health officials said 81,665 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,736 have recovered.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover. For some people it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

