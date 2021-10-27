Navajo Nation reports 32 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 32 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death. It marked only the ninth time in the past 27 days that the tribe has reported a coronavirus-related death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 36,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,475. Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.