Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation reports 32 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 6:22 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 21:22:47-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 32 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death. It marked only the ninth time in the past 27 days that the tribe has reported a coronavirus-related death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 36,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,475. Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!