Navajo Nation reports 270 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Posted at 9:44 PM, Jan 07, 2022
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and one death related to the virus.

Tribal officials say the number of cases on the reservation now total 42,622 since the pandemic began. The death roll stands at 1,593.

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President held a special online town hall Friday to update residents on the pandemic as the omicron variant pushes case numbers higher.

Frontline workers said during the meeting that they are seeing less severe symptoms in patients who have been vaccinated.

