Navajo Nation reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, another death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

Tribal officials on Saturday reiterated previous calls for residents on the vast reservation to get fully vaccinated or get the booster.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths on the reservation now stands at 1,540. The number of total cases was not given since a full report will not be made until Monday.

But there were over 39,000 cases at last count. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.