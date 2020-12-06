Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo Nation reports 225 new COVID-19 cases; ICU beds full

items.[0].image.alt
Less than 10% of ICU beds available in Arizona, 152 medical personnel sent in to help
Posted at 10:59 AM, Dec 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-06 12:59:11-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 225 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths with intensive care unit beds at healthcare facilities now at full capacity.

Officials say the new numbers released Saturday night push the total of cases on the vast reservation since the pandemic began to 17,738 with 667 known deaths.

They say 170,343 people have been tested for coronavirus and 9,797 have recovered.

The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez has extended a stay-at-home order through Dec. 28 to try to curb the virus' spread.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7