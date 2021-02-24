Menu

Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-24 15:08:44-05

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven additional deaths. The latest numbers released Tuesday night bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,576 since the pandemic began.

There have been 1,152 reported deaths that were related to COVID-19. The Navajo Department of Health on Monday identified 21 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-18. That’s an increase from last week’s 15 communities, but down from 75 communities with uncontrolled coronavirus spread last month.

