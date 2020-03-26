Navajo Nation reports 20 more cases; Arizona county has 2

PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation reports 20 more cases of the coronavirus on its reservation and a rural Arizona county is no longer among the few without cases of the disease.

Navajo tribal officials announced Wednesday night that that the number of cases on the reservation has risen to 69, up from 49, including 43 in Navajo County in rural northeastern Arizona.

The tribe reported 14 other cases elsewhere in northeastern Arizona and 12 in northwestern New Mexico.

The tribe did not report any cases in the portion of the reservation in southeastern Utah. Health officials in La Paz County in western Arizona on Wednesday said the two people with the coronavirus were recovering at home. No additional information was released.

