Navajo Nation reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe's pandemic total to 29,957 confirmed cases and 1,219 known deaths.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening Monday with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified two communities, Baca Prewitt and Coyote Canyon, as having uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 26 to March 11.

That compares with 75 communities that were identified in January as having uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.