Navajo Nation reports 19 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 19 more cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths.

That brings the total number of people infected to 9,334 and the known death toll remaining at 473 as of Tuesday.

Navajo Department of Health officials say 86,258 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 6,893 have recovered.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez pointed to the latest coronavirus figures as evidence that most Navajo Nation residents are complying with lockdown orders and the advice of medical experts.

The tribe has a work group determining a plan to gradually reopen the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation recently changed its 57-hour weekend lockdown to a 32-hour one.